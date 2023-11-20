Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 Jolts Maharashtra's Hingoli
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 20, 2023 11:07 AM 2023-11-20T11:07:04+5:30 2023-11-20T11:07:41+5:30
In an early morning occurrence, Maharashtra's Hingoli experienced an earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale on Monday, November 20, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The tremor occurred at a depth of 5 km at 5:09 am. The NCS shared the details on social media platform X, stating, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5, Occurred on 20-11-2023, 05:09:29 IST, Lat: 19.41 and Long: 77.34, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Hingoli, Maharashtra."
Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 20-11-2023, 05:09:29 IST, Lat: 19.41 & Long: 77.34, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Hingoli, Maharashtra, India
Prior to this, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands experienced a 4.5 magnitude earthquake in the Andaman Sea on Sunday, November 19, at 7:36 pm. The quake struck at a depth of 120 km, as indicated by the NCS: "Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.5, Occurred on 19-11-2023, 18:36:46 IST, Lat: 9.94 & Long: 93.89, Depth: 120 Km, Location: Andaman Sea, India."
Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 19-11-2023, 18:36:46 IST, Lat: 9.94 & Long: 93.89, Depth: 120 Km ,Location: Andaman Sea, India
Additionally, Jammu and Kashmir's Doda experienced an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.9, according to the NCS, contributing to the recent seismic activity in various regions.