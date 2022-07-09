Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Solapur district

Earthquake tremors were reported in some places in Solapur district. At 6.22 am, a mild tremor was felt in some places, locals said. The epicenter was reported at 10 km from Bijapur in Karnataka. The quake had a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter scale. Therefore, mild tremors have been felt in Sangola, Pandharpur and Mangalvedha talukas of Solapur district. Solapur district administration has confirmed this news.

Karnataka has been experiencing continuous tremors for the past few days. According to PTI, the quake was felt in Hassan district of Karnataka on June 23. The quake had a magnitude of 3.4 on the Richter scale.