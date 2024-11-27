EC Explains EVM Transparency and Voting Process in Maharashtra 2024 Elections Amid Opposition Concerns

BJP-led Mahayuti had a landslide victory in the Maharashtra 2024 assembly elections and will retain their government in the coming days. Meanwhile, post-election loss oppositions are blaming EVMs for being hacked, and bogus voting was conducted, and they don't believe the election results. An official PIL was filed in the Supreme Court to ban EVMs and bring back ballot paper; however, the court dismissed the petition on the basis of lack of evidence. Now, the Election Commission has reacted to the non-transparency and the allegations of bias that were put forth by the opposition against them.

EC Additional Chief Electoral Officer Dr. Kiran Kulkarni in an interview with Lokmat stated that, the voting process in the state was carried out with complete transparency, with no complaints about discrepancies between the actual voting figures and the counting figures at any polling booth. Addressing concerns raised in some reports about possible mismatches, Dr. Kulkarni detailed the measures in place to maintain accuracy and integrity.

How the Voting and Counting Process Works

Dr. Kulkarni explained that at each polling station, the voting data is documented and shared in writing with representatives of political parties. These records, documented in Form 17-C, are signed by all representatives present. When these forms are brought to the counting center, officials verify whether the figures recorded during voting match those presented at the start of the counting process.

“In case of any complaints or discrepancies, the counting does not proceed until the issue is resolved,” Dr. Kulkarni clarified.

Handling EVM Issues

Addressing concerns about Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) discrepancies, Dr. Kulkarni outlined how technical issues are resolved. If an EVM malfunctions or its display fails, the machine is set aside. A vote count is then conducted using other means. If the difference between the top two candidates’ votes exceeds the number of votes recorded in the faulty EVM, those votes are excluded. This decision is made only with the consent of candidates’ representatives.

“There is also a facility to count votes in such machines using the VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) receipts,” he added.

Reasons Behind Discrepancies

Dr. Kulkarni acknowledged that discrepancies might appear due to procedural nuances. The statistics sent to the media on voting day are preliminary and explicitly labeled as such. Any differences between these figures and the final results stem from standard procedures outlined by the Election Commission.

One common issue arises from the mock polls conducted between 6–7 a.m. before voting begins. These are test runs done in the presence of party representatives to ensure the machines are functioning correctly. Occasionally, the votes cast during these mock polls are not cleared from the machine before actual voting begins. Such scenarios are carefully accounted for during the final tally, ensuring all votes are counted according to rules.

Commitment to Transparency

Dr. Kulkarni emphasized that the Election Commission has established a robust framework to ensure every vote is accurately counted. "All concerns are resolved transparently and in the presence of party representatives, ensuring the integrity of the electoral process," he concluded.

This detailed explanation underscores the Election Commission’s commitment to maintaining fairness and addressing any technical or procedural challenges that arise during voting and counting.