EC has no right to give our party's name to someone else: Uddhav Thackeray

Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on July 31, Uddhav Thackeray's plea against the Election Commission's order allotting party name Shiv Sena and symbol Bow and Arrow to the Eknath Shinde led faction.

Earlier, it wasn't new to break the parties. Now, parties are being stolen. Election Commission has no right to give our party's name to someone else, said Uddhav Thackeray.

It wasn't my aspiration to be the Chief Minister. I want a chief minister from Shiv Sena in future too. I had promised Balasaheb Thackeray that there will be a CM from Shiv Sena. We have sought a proposal for seat sharing from Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi. We will think about it once their proposal comes in, Uddhav Thackeray further said.

ECI accepted the Eknath Shinde faction as the official Shiv Sena on February 17, 2023, granting them permission to use the official Bow & Arrow symbol and Shiv Sena name.

