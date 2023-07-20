ED arrests Sanjay Raut's close aide Sujit Patkar in BMC COVID-19 centres case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested businessman Sujit Patkar, a friend of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, and another person in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in setting up of jumbo COVID-19 treatment facilities here, an official said.

Patkar and his three partners allegedly bagged Mumbai civic body contracts fraudulently for managing COVID-19 field hospitals in the city during the pandemic, officials earlier said. ED arrested Patkar and doctor Kishore Bisure on Wednesday night after their alleged involvement in the case came to light, an official said.

Bisure was the dean of the Dahisar jumbo COVID-19 centre, the official said. Both of them will be produced before a court later in the day, he said. The ED last month conducted raids at 15 locations in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case against Patkar and others.