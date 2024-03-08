ED Attaches Rs 50 Crore Worth Assets of Sugar Mill Owned by Rohit Pawar

Currently, the political landscape in Maharashtra sees a confrontation between the BJP and Sharad Pawar's NCP. Additionally, there have been intense exchanges of accusations between Rohit Pawar and BJP leaders within the Sharad Pawar camp. Recently, a significant development has unfolded, sparking controversy in Maharashtra politics. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated confiscation proceedings against the Kannad Cooperative Sugar Factory, which was acquired by Rohit Pawar's Baramati Agro Company. This action is linked to the Shikhar Bank scam, and it has been carried out by the ED.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly seized the Kannad Cooperative Sugar Factory, valued at approximately Rs 50 crore 20 lakh. Additionally, around 161 acres of land have been seized in connection with this case. The ED has pointed fingers at the process undertaken by Shikhar Bank during the acquisition of the factory from Baramati Agro.