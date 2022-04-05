ED attaches Sanjay Raut's property in connection with Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam case



Action has finally been taken against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who has been on the radar of the Enforcement Directorate for the last few days. Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday attached Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's property in connection with Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam case, the agency said.



The ED has seized Sanjay Raut's properties in Mumbai and Alibag. This includes a flat in Dadar and 8 plots in Alibag. Praveen Raut was arrested by the ED in the Patra Chawl land scam in Goregaon. Based on the information that came to light during their interrogation, the ED has seized the property of Sanjay Raut. 1034 crore scam in Patra Chawl land case.

Some of this money was given to Sanjay Raut. It is alleged that Sanjay Raut bought a plot of land in Alibag with the same money. The value of these plots is said to be around 60 lakhs. It is alleged that the plots were bought for less money by threatening the locals.

ED's direct action against Sanjay Raut is considered to be the biggest blow for Shiv Sena. For the last few days, BJP leaders have been giving hints that ED will take action against Raut.

