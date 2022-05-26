ED raids seven locations in Pune & Mumbai of Maha minister Anil Parab

The ED has raided the residence of state transport minister Anil Parab, a close aide of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. This morning, the ED team raided seven locations in Pune and Mumbai of Anil Parab's official and private residence in Bandra. It is said that this action was taken in the money laundering case committed by Anil Deshmukh. Anil Parab's raid on the backdrop of Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections has sparked controversy in political circles.

This morning, the ED raided seven places belonging to Anil Parab, including his official residence 'Ajinkyatara' and his private residence in Bandra. The ED raided around 6.30 am this morning.

Anil Deshmukh was arrested by the ED in November last year in a money laundering case. There are allegations of corruption in the police transfer case. Apart from that, the action is said to have been taken in the case of Anil Parab's resort at Dapoli. The ED has reportedly filed a case in the Dapoli resort case.