ED seizes 200 acre factory land of Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar

Mumbai: After the mutiny by Eknath Shinde,the atmosphere in the state has changed. This is considered to be a big earthquake for Mahavikas Aghadi along with Shiv Sena. After this, the conflict between Shiv Sena and Shinde group is intensifying. In this, Shiv Sena is facing one blow after another. On the one hand, the big rebellion of the Shinde group, on the other hand, Anil Parab is being interrogated by the ED. In addition, the ED has taken major action against Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar's sugar factory.

According to the information received, the ED has taken action against Arjun Khotkar's sugar factory in Jalna. In this, factory land and machinery have been confiscated by ED. A few days ago, the same factory was raided by ED officials.