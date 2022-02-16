ED summons Salim Qureshi, Chhota Shakeel's aide

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has again summoned Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruits, Chhota Shakeel's aide, for questioning in the money laundering case today.

Yesterday Salim was questioned for nine hours in the same case by the ED, said an official of the investigating agency.

It is to be noted that the ED also raided the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in connection with the money laundering case yesterday.

Searches have been carried out by the ED at several places linked to the people associated with the underworld in Mumbai.

( With inputs from ANI )

