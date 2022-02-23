ED sumons Nawab Malik: 'BJP misuses ED, CBI', Sanjay Raut criticizes BJP

Authorities and opposition in the state have clashed after the ED summoned Maharashtra government minister Nawab Malik for questioning. The ED has summoned Malik for questioning in connection with land dealings with terrorists. On Wednesday morning, ED officials reached Malik's house. Nawab Malik himself then appeared at the ED office for questioning.

However, the leaders of Mahavikas Aghadi have started attacking BJP on this basis. In this case, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Nawab Malik or we are constantly speaking the truth, the ED CBI is behind them. There will be inquiries and they will come home in the evening. I had to talk to everyone. Inquiries may occur. A minister of state is summoned for ED inquiry. Kirit Somaiya has handed over the case to ED. We will hand over all the cases of BJP leaders to ED. Is there an ED for all parties except BJP? He asked such a question. Also, for those who speak the truth or where the BJP does not have a government, the ED's investigative machinery is set up. I spoke to the Chief Minister. The picture will be different after 2024. Malik is a cabinet minister. Malik is telling the truth, he has been taken for questioning, this is a challenge before the Maharashtra government. MP Sanjay Raut has warned BJP that after 2024, we will also put such an investigation mechanism behind them.