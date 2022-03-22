ED team raids in Kurla, action related to Malik's case

A team of ED officials has launched a raid in Kurla. A team of ED officials is expected to reach the Goawala compound in Kurla this morning. At this point, ED officials have started scrutinizing the documents of a senior citizen. NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik has been arrested in connection with a plot of land near Goawala compound. Therefore, it is being said that the ED has started this raid only to get information related to Malik's case. Therefore, everyone is paying attention to what information is in the hands of ED. Meanwhile, Nawab Malik has been arrested by the ED and is in judicial custody. Therefore, today's raid is likely to increase Malik's difficulty.

This morning, a team of 8 to 9 ED officers started raiding near Goawala compound in Kurla. The team also included a female officer. There was also a large contingent of CRPF personnel at the time. ED officials were scrutinizing some documents while standing near an elderly man near the Goawala compound. These documents seemed to be related to some property. Also, the ED officials were taking a lot of information from this person. ED officials tried to get the information by asking this person some questions. ED officials came to meet the man and it was seen that he had called the officers to the spot.