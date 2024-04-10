Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Thane Police Issue Traffic Advisory in Bhiwandi for Ramadan Eid Celebrations

The Muslim festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, is expected to be celebrated on April 11, 2024. On this auspicious occasion, a large number of Muslim devotees congregate at various mosques in the region from early morning for special Eid prayers. In order to ensure smooth traffic flow and prevent congestion in the area, Thane police have issued a notification imposing traffic restrictions in Bhiwandi.

This traffic notification will be in effect on April 11, 2024 from 5 AM to 12 PM. However, the restrictions will not apply to police vehicles, fire brigades, ambulances, and other essential service vehicles.

Also Read | Eid al-Fitr 2024 Celebrations: Traffic Advisory Issued for Nashik As Preparations Underway for Ramzan Eid.

Entry Restricted - Heavy vehicles coming towards Bhiwandi city from Mumbai-Thane/Mankoli via the old Thane-Agra road will be prohibited from entering at Anjurphata.

Alternative Route - These vehicles will proceed via the Karivali Jakat Naka Road and through Vitbhatti to reach their desired destinations.

Entry Restricted - TMT/KDMT/ST buses and all types of light vehicles coming towards Bhiwandi city from Mumbai-Thane via the old Thane-Agra road and Anjurphata will be stopped at Narpoli Police Station.

Alternative Route - Passengers of TMT/KDMT/ST buses will alight at this point, and the buses will resume their journeys from there after taking on passengers. Light vehicles will proceed via Devjinagar or Sainath Society Kamtghar Road to their intended destinations.

Entry Restricted - ST, KDMT buses, heavy vehicles, cars, rickshaws, and two-wheelers coming towards Bhiwandi city via Ranjnoli Chowk will be prohibited from entering at Ranjnoli Naka.

Alternative Route - ST and KDMT buses and rickshaws will drop off and pick up passengers at Ranjnoli Naka before proceeding to their destinations. Other vehicles will take a U-turn at Ranjnoli Naka and return.

Entry Restricted - All types of heavy vehicles coming towards Bhiwandi city via Wada Road and Nadi Naka will be stopped at Parole Naka (Nadi Naka).

Alternative Route - These vehicles will proceed via Ambadi Naka and National Highway 8 or the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Pipeline to reach their desired locations.

Entry Restricted - All light vehicles coming towards Bhiwandi city via Wada Road and Nadi Naka will be stopped at the Metro Hotel.

Alternative Route - These light vehicles will take a right turn at the Metro Hotel and proceed via Sangampadda Road-Ajay Nagar to their intended destinations.