Eknath Khadse Responds to Speculation Amid Delhi Visit; BJP Reunion on the Horizon?

As voting for the Lok Sabha elections draws closer, the political atmosphere seems to be heating up. Many leaders and office-bearers of other parties, including the Congress, are seen joining the grand alliance with the BJP. Unmesh Patil, who was upset over not being given a ticket, has joined the Shiv Sena-Thackeray group. There are also rumors that Eknath Khadse will return to the BJP. Eknath Khadse has responded in detail.

Speaking to the media, Eknath Khadse said, "Yes. I had gone to Delhi. But I went for some of my work. The kind of news that is coming out in the media is not true. If you want to make a decision like that, you have to think about it. We have to talk to workers, party, and leaders." Eknath Khadse clearly said that he would inform the media on his own when such a decision is taken. Khadse said there was no movement to return to the BJP for the time being.

Good relations with Narendra Modi and Amit Shah

"After going to Delhi, I meet many leaders. However, there were no such visits during this visit to Delhi. There is no need to try through anyone to return to the BJP. If I want to join the BJP, I have had a good relationship with Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. We still have a good relationship. So, if I want to join the BJP, I don't need to ask others," Khadse said.

"I don't feel the need to respond to every criticism. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate for Raver constituency will be announced soon", Khadse said. Talking about Unmesh Patil joining the Shiv Sena-Thackeray faction, he said it is an individual's decision as to which party they want to join. "He was upset for being denied ticket after having done good work as MP", Khadse said.