Eknath Khadse to go to high court in connection with his daughter's car attack

Jalgaon - NCP leader and MLA Eknath Khadse's daughter's car was attacked by unknown persons. It has been 6 months since this incident and still no action has been taken against the accused. Therefore, Eknath Khadse has said that he will now go to the Aurangabad Bench of the High Court in this matter. Also, Khadse has also said that he was the accused in last week's commotion.

Even though the attack on Eknath Khadse's daughter Rohini Khadse's vehicle has been so long, the investigation remains cold. Therefore, Eknath Khadse has alleged that the inquiry is not being conducted due to political pressure. Speaking to the media, Khadse said that he will file a petition in the Aurangabad Bench. The vehicle of Eknath Khadse's daughter Rohini Khadse was attacked by goons in Muktainagar city six months ago. The investigation was given to Nashik Commissioner. However, due to the transfer of that commissioner, now another commissioner has come, yet the investigation of the matter has not been completed. This is happening due to political pressure, the culprits in the same case were in the Muktainagar incident yesterday. Therefore, we are now going to appeal to the Aurangabad bench, Eknathrao Khadse has given a response to the media.

Meanwhile, a supporter of Eknath Khadse was beaten up by women and some office bearers of Shiv Sena in Muktainagar's Parivartan Chowk last week. Its repercussions were seen throughout the day in the cities of Muktainagar today. The supporters of Khadse became aggressive and sat in the police station premises of Muktainagar. As no case was registered against the concerned person, the supporters of Khadse became aggressive and raised loud slogans. On this occasion, Rohini Khadse herself was also present.