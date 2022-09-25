Eknath Khadse to quit NCP?

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday denied reports that its leader Eknath Khadse had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and was on his way to the BJP. There was no truth to these reports, said NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase.

Khadse, a former Maharashtra minister, left the BJP and joined the Pawar-led party in 2020. Cabinet Minister and BJP leader Chandrakant Patil, during a public rally in Jalgaon had claimed that Khadse had met Home Minister Amit Shah recently. The comment had sparked speculation that Khadse was set to rejoin the BJP.

Khadse however, denied meeting Shah but acknowledged that he had spoken to him on the phone. “There is no bar on anyone speaking to the Home minister. However, I have no intention of quitting a party, which stood by me and supported me,” Khadse told mediapersons.