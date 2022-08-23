Eknath Shinde and BJP leadership at loggerheads on various issues related to Maharashtra?

Not all seems to be well within Eknath Shinde and the BJP camp as per reports in the media. According to a ZEE News report, the Shinde camp has differences with the BJP leadership on various issues. As a result of which the political situation in Maharashtra may be in turmoil again. A section within the saffron camp feels that even with Eknath sitting in the Chief Minister's chair, it is the BJP that is actually taking the leading role in running the government from the front.

Recently Maharashtra BJP president Chandrasekhar Bawankule claimed that Devendra Fadnavis will be the next Chief Minister of the state. The former Chief Minister of Maharashtra gave Eknath the throne of the Chief Minister after the pact with the BJP on June 30 of this year. Eknath praised Fadnavis for this. He also expressed his gratitude to him. Currently, Fadnavis is handling the duties as Shinde's 'Deputy'. A section of the Eknath camp feels that after Chandrasekhar's significant comments about the Chief Ministership came to light, there has been a kind of uncertainty surrounding the seat of the Chief Minister of Shinde after 2024. A section of the Shinde camp believes that they may have a disagreement with the BJP over the distribution of seats in the municipal elections in the coming days. Eknath wants equal distribution of seats. But Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar has made it clear that they will contest in more seats. Even the next mayor of Mumbai is said to be someone from BJP. In the words of an MLA from the Shinde camp, who did not want to be named, "BJP is moving towards the goal of winning 227 seats in the Greater Mumbai Municipality. That means there will be few seats left for us.'' According to sources, several leaders of the Shinde camp are expressing anger within the party about the role of the BJP leadership.

