Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis lay foundation stone for 320 beautification works

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis laid a foundation stone for 320 works under Mumbai beautification project.

According to BMC officials, about 121 projects of the 500 works have been completed so far. The administration has taken up additional 320 works in the second phase.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will undertake 320 beautification works, cement concretisation of 52 kilometres of roads as well as upgrading of sewage lines in several parts of Mumbai, an official said.