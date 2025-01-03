Eknath Shinde Announces Plan to Build 1 Lakh Houses for Mill Workers in Maharashtra

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stressed the importance of creating a comprehensive and innovative housing policy in Maharashtra to support the Housing for All initiative. He noted that the new policy should focus on affordable, sustainable, and environmentally friendly housing solutions. A detailed policy is expected to be developed within a month, allowing citizens to easily access schemes from MHADA and the Housing Department through an online platform. Shinde also called for the quick progress of stalled redevelopment projects in Mumbai.

He mentioned that the state government aims to construct 100,000 houses for mill workers, with the tender process already completed. Additionally, he announced a cluster scheme for developing Mumbai that will provide millions of housing options for residents. During a review meeting at the Sahyadri Guest House, Shinde discussed various ongoing schemes and projects. He expressed confidence that Maharashtra would be the first state to implement a housing policy for senior citizens. This policy will encompass the construction of hostels for students and working women, as well as homes for workers and those living on lease. It will also include redevelopment projects, eco-friendly housing, and homes developed with innovative technologies.

Shinde urged for the swift advancement of pending housing projects throughout Mumbai. He suggested that homes be allocated to mill workers who have returned to their native villages, contingent on an assessment of their eligibility. He also called for a meeting with the Mill Workers Union. He further emphasized the significance of slum rehabilitation and announced the resumption of stalled projects in Mumbai, aiming to make the city slum-free. Redevelopment efforts are already in progress in areas like Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar and Kamraj Nagar, supported by MMRDA and the Slum Rehabilitation Authority.

Shinde instructed the creation of a centralized, transparent online portal for state housing projects, the establishment of transit camps for residents of unsafe buildings, and the development of a comprehensive policy on these issues. The review meeting also covered discussions on several redevelopment projects, including the BDD Chawl Redevelopment Project, Patra Chawl Redevelopment Project, Motilal Nagar Redevelopment, Kamathipura redevelopment through MHADA, housing for police, the Gharkul Scheme for mill workers, the GTB Nagar Soyam rehabilitation project, and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, among others.