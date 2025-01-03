Cold Wave Back In Pune After Two-Week Break, Temperatures Drop Across Maharashtra

Cold wave in Pune is back after a two-week break, leading to significant drops in temperatures across the state. Some areas recorded lows of 10°C, while Pune registered a temperature of 11.7°C. The Meteorological Department has predicted an additional drop in temperatures over the next two days, with Gondia likely to be the coldest at 8.8°C.

The cold began affecting regions in Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Western Maharashtra on Friday morning. North India is also experiencing cooler temperatures, whereas South India remains warmer. Some areas were covered in morning fog, but afternoons felt milder. The Meteorological Department forecasts a possible decrease of 3 to 4°C in the upcoming days.

Here are the minimum temperatures recorded in the state: