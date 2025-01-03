Parents Approval Required for Children to Join Social Media, Government Drafts New Data Protection Rules

The government has proposed a new rule under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, aimed at safeguarding children from excessive use of social media. According to the draft rules published by the Centre on Friday, individuals below the age of 18 will now need to obtain parental consent before opening social media accounts.

This measure is part of the government's broader effort to protect children’s personal data and ensure that they are not exposed to potential harm through online platforms. However, the draft does not mention any penal action for violations, PTI reported.

The notification for the same reads, “Draft of rules proposed to be made by the central government in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-sections (1) and (2) of section 40 of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 (22 of 2023), on or after the date of coming into force of the Act, are hereby published for the information of all persons likely to be affected thereby.”