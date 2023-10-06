Eknath Shinde announces Rs 5 lakh compensation for families of Goregaon fire victims

Eknath Shinde, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the individuals who lost their lives in the tragic fire incident that occurred in a residential building located in Mumbai's Goregaon.

At least six people were killed, while 40 others were injured after a massive fire broke out at a building in Mumbai's Goregaon on Friday. The incident happened at nearly 3 am. Several two-wheelers and cars were also gutted in fire as the blaze broke out.Rescued people were immediately rushed to different hospitals, informed BMC.



In a post on X, formerly Twitter, CM Shinde said the state government has announced an aid of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who died in this accident, and the injured citizens will be given medical treatment at government expense.

I have been getting information from Mumbai Municipal Commissioner and Police Commissioner from time to time regarding this fire incident and I have instructed Mumbai Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar and Mumbai Suburbs Guardian Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha to visit the actual spot.

