Eknath Shinde announces Rs 5 lakh compensation for families of Goregaon fire victims

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 6, 2023 11:58 AM 2023-10-06T11:58:42+5:30 2023-10-06T12:00:04+5:30
Eknath Shinde, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the individuals who lost their lives in the tragic fire incident that occurred in a residential building located in Mumbai's Goregaon.
At least six people were killed, while 40 others were injured after a massive fire broke out at a building in Mumbai's Goregaon on Friday. The incident happened at nearly 3 am. Several two-wheelers and cars were also gutted in fire as the blaze broke out.Rescued people were immediately rushed to different hospitals, informed BMC.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, CM Shinde said the state government has announced an aid of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who died in this accident, and the injured citizens will be given medical treatment at government expense.
I have been getting information from Mumbai Municipal Commissioner and Police Commissioner from time to time regarding this fire incident and I have instructed Mumbai Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar and Mumbai Suburbs Guardian Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha to visit the actual spot.
गोरेगावच्या उन्नत नगर येथील एसआरएच्या जय भवानी इमारतीला भीषण आग लागून झालेल्या दुर्घटनेत काही नागरिकांना आपला जीव गमवावा लागला आहे. यात काही लहान मुलांचाही समावेश आहे. ही घटना अत्यंत दुर्दैवी असून त्यात जीव गमवावा लागलेल्या नागरिकांप्रती मी माझी सहवेदना व्यक्त करतो.— Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) October 6, 2023
