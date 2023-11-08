Eknath Shinde appeals for united efforts to curb rising pollution in state

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his government's commitment to addressing the escalating pollution levels in Maharashtra and appealed for united efforts to make it happen. Speaking at a function after administering the pledge of pollution-free Diwali to schoolchildren at Mantralaya, the state secretariat, Shinde said rising pollution levels have become a cause for global concern.

The state government has prioritized tree planting efforts and is actively promoting environmental awareness campaigns as part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Additionally, subsidies are being provided for bamboo plantation projects, he stated. Shinde emphasized that if children decide to celebrate a pollution-free Diwali, their parents are likely to adopt the same environmentally conscious approach.

CM’s appeal comes at a time when Mumbai is witnessing rising air pollution levels. To control air pollution in Mumbai, the civic body has served notices to more than 100 contractors and real estate firms engaged in executing private and government projects, asking them to adhere to dust mitigation norms or face action.