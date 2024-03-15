Eknath Shinde Assures Navi Mumbai Airport To Be Operational by Next Year

A day before the commencement of the model code of conduct for the parliamentary election, State Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launched and dedicated numerous infrastructure projects worth Rs. 6,100 crores in Navi Mumbai. Describing these endeavors as transformative, Shinde highlighted their purpose to enhance the welfare of the general populace. He underscored the importance of a supplementary airport, asserting that the proposed second airport in Navi Mumbai is slated for operationalization within the next twelve months.

During the launch and dedication of these projects, Shinde remarked that Navi Mumbai has emerged as the epicenter of development. He stated, "Navi Mumbai is the powerhouse of Maharashtra's development," highlighting the ongoing process of planned development in the region.

Chief Minister Shinde inaugurated NMMC projects worth Rs. 248 crores, including the construction of school buildings in Nerul and Ghansoli, a public health center, a senior citizen care center in Nerul, and a library at the Vishnudas Bhave auditorium in Vashi, among other initiatives.

Additionally, projects worth Rs. 876 crore were launched, encompassing the construction of the Ghansoli-Airoli creek bridge, the installation of a full-length statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Airoli, and other initiatives valued at Rs. 290 crore under the Amrut Yojana scheme. NMMC has installed a total of 1524 CCTV cameras across its jurisdiction at a cost of Rs. 126 crores and a command center with data storage at the civic headquarters was also inaugurated for the security of the citizens.

The contract for the long-awaited creek bridge connecting Ghansoli to Airoli on Palm Beach Road has been awarded, with construction officially underway as of Friday. This project, valued at Rs. 493 crores, is a crucial component of the Palm Beach Road extension and is being collaboratively executed by NMMC and CIDCO. It is poised to significantly improve connectivity with Mumbai and Kalyan, promising enhanced transportation options for residents and commuters.

A full-length statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, with a budget of Rs. 14 crores, will be erected at Sector 10 in Airoli. Additionally, ten projects under the Amrit Yojana, totaling Rs. 290 crore, are scheduled for execution.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the Ulwe Coastal road, valued at Rs. 1591 crores and set to connect the MTHL with Navi Mumbai airport, was conducted online. Similarly, work on the Kharghar-Turbhe Link Road, worth Rs. 2100 crores, has commenced. This 5.54 km road, featuring two tunnels, will connect the Corporate Park in Kharghar, significantly reducing travel time by at least 30 minutes. The project is slated for completion within five years. Among other CIDCO projects inaugurated are the Bhumi Pura Bhawan in Ulwe and the Water Transport jetty in Nerul.

