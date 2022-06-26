Eknath Shinde calls for a meeting of MLAs at 12 PM in Guwahati hotel

Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde calls a meeting of MLAs at 12 noon in Guwahati hotel, to discuss further strategy:The turmoil in Maharashtra, triggered due to a revolt by a group of Shiv Sena MLAs led by cabinet minister Eknath Shinde, has shown no signs of recovery. On the other hand, Eknath Shinde loyalist Naresh Mhaske on Saturday resigned as the Thane district president of Shiv Sena in protest against the “attitude" of MVA constituent NCP but stressed he will always remain a Shivsainik.

In a letter addressed to Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, the former Thane mayor said Shivsainiks are feeling (politically) “suffocated" because of “Rashtravadi" (NCP) in the last two-and-a-half years.“I am resigning as the Thane district president of Shiv Sena but will continue to remain a shivsainik forever," he stated. Mhaske said Shivsainiks believe in the aggressive Hindutva. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday took a jibe rebel MLAs and asked how long they will hide in Guwahati in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Assam finally they have to return to Mumbai.

