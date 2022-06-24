Eknath Shinde came out from Guwahati's hotel after two days and departed for Delhi

Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde, who has been wreaking havoc in Maharashtra for the past three days, has walked out of a hotel today. Shinde has said that he is still in Shiv Sena even though he is revolting against Matoshri. He has also rejected the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray, saying that Hindutva and Balasaheb are our role. However, the BJP leaders are silent. It is understood that Shinde got the offer from Delhi at that time.

For the last two-three days, there has been peace in the BJP faction. Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis had gone to Delhi. To date, Fadnavis has not commented on this. However, preparations are underway to turn the Shinde group over to you. In this, Shinde has not only Shiv Sena but also independent MLAs.

It is understood that BJP has made a big offer to Eknath Shinde. According to sources, Eknath Shinde is likely to be given 8 posts of Deputy Chief Minister, 5 Cabinet Ministers and 5 Ministers of State. Apart from this, there is a possibility of sharing power at the center. Two ministerial posts will be given at the center. It will soon be clear whether Shinde will accept the proposal or the BJP.