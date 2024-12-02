Eknath Shinde Cancels Meetings Due to Throat Infection; Ajit Pawar Heads to Delhi

Two days ago, the caretaker Chief Minister visited his native village in Satara because he was not feeling well. After recovering, he returned to Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, December 1. Speculations are rife that Eknath Shinde has demanded key portfolios, including the Home Ministry, in exchange for leaving the Chief Minister's post. This is reportedly causing delays in the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra’s new Chief Minister.

Shinde and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar also cancelled a meeting scheduled for today. Shinde, who had called for a meeting of MLAs today, also cancelled it. Doctors have advised him to rest due to a throat infection, prompting the cancellation of all his scheduled engagements.

Also Read | Eknath Shinde Lands in Mumbai Ahead of Mahayuti's Big Decision on Maharashtra CM.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar is reportedly heading to Delhi, sparking speculation about the reason behind his visit amidst the cancellation of the meeting over the decision of government formation in the state. The BJP, on the other hand, is reportedly preparing for an oath-taking ceremony on December 5.

State leaders and MLAs have been gathering at Sagar Bungalow to meet Fadnavis, fuelling discussions about the political future of the state. Questions remain about whether Shinde will stay out of the government or accept the portfolios allocated to him.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat says, "Eknath Shinde has said this in a press conference that Mahayuti govt will be formed. He also said that I am not a hindrance, we (Shiv Sena) don't have any demand. After saying things with this much clarity, I think putting… pic.twitter.com/VsXVx6QPry — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2024

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat said, "Eknath Shinde has said this in a press conference that Mahayuti govt will be formed. He also said that I am not a hindrance, we (Shiv Sena) don't have any demand. After saying things with this much clarity, I think putting allegations against him isn't good. Whatever senior leaders will decide, we will accept that. There is no difference in Mahayuti... I think there will be a meeting between the leaders - Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar regarding portfolios and all the confusion will be cleared..."