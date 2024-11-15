Eknath Shinde Confident of Mahayuti Victory; Hits Out at Opposition for Spreading Lies

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed strong confidence that his alliance, Mahayuti, will secure a decisive victory in the upcoming state assembly elections. In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Shinde attributed the setback his alliance faced in the Lok Sabha elections to "lies" spread by the opposition.

Shinde defended his government's policies, including the 10% reservation for Marathas, and criticized the opposition for attempting to challenge it in court. He accused them of misleading the public during the Lok Sabha elections and claimed that people are now beginning to recognize the truth.

Addressing the opposition's criticism of his government's welfare schemes, particularly the "Ladki Bahin Yojana" which provides Rs 1,500 monthly financial assistance to eligible women, Shinde pointed out that the opposition leaders have now started copying the initiatives they once condemned. He promised that the Mahayuti, if elected, will increase the financial aid to Rs 2,100. Shinde also slammed the opposition for making empty promises in other states, calling it an insult to the women benefiting from the Ladli Behens scheme.

Having traveled extensively across Maharashtra, Shinde reported a positive response from the people, fueling his confidence in Mahayuti's success. He emphasized his connection with the common man, stating that "CM" stands not just for Chief Minister but for Common Man. He even shared how he had met with people at 3 a.m. to understand their issues better.

As Maharashtra gears up for elections on November 20, with the results to be announced on November 23, the competition between Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi remains intense.