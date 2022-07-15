Eknath Shinde: Decision to change name of Aurangabad & Osmanabad tomorrow

We will seal the decision of renaming Aurangabad and Osmanabad taken by the Thackeray government in the cabinet meeting tomorrow. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde informed that the name of Aurangabad Sambhajinagar is the dream of Balasaheb and we are going to fulfill it. Talks of the Shinde government reviewing the renaming and renaming decisions taken in the last cabinet have now come to an end.

Eknath Shinde said, when the government was in minority, the Thackeray government took the decision of renaming in the last cabinet. Cabinet decisions are illegal when the government is in a minority. We will take the cabinet meeting tomorrow morning and seal the decision of renaming Sambhajinagar.

