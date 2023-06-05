Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis meets Amit Shah in Delhi

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis met Union minister Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi to discuss several issues related to the state.

Shinde and Fadnavis went to Delhi on Sunday evening and held a meeting with Shah. The CM said issues related to agriculture and cooperation were discussed during the meeting with Shah. Several pending projects in the state have been streamlined now and they are on way to completion, he said. Last year, Shinde along with 39 other MLAs revolted against the Shiv Sena (then undivided) leadership. The revolt led to a split in the Shiv Sena and collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government (MVA).

During the meeting, it was decided that all future elections (including the Lok Sabha, Assembly and civic bodies) will be contested jointly by the Shiv Sena and BJP. We will contest and win the elections with majority, the CM tweeted along with a photograph of his meeting with Shah, Shinde tweeted.

The Shinde-Fadnavis government was formed back in June 2022. The first cabinet expansion took place on August 9, 2022, during which nine MLAs each from both parties were inducted. Before that, it was only Shinde as CM and Fadnavis as his deputy who ran the government for around 41 days.