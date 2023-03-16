Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis to meet farmers today as protest intensifies over price woes

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis likely to meet representatives of the farmers at 3 pm in Mantralaya on Thursday.Meanwhile, on March 15, state ministers Dada Bhuse and Atul Save on Wednesday met and held talks with a delegation of the farmers who are protesting under the leadership of All India Kisan Sabha and the Communist Party of India (CPI).

In an attempt to put forward their demands before the government, the farmers have been holding a long foot march from Nashik to Mumbai. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Ports and Mines Minister state minister Dada Bhuse said that all 14 issues were discussed that have been flagged by farmers. "We accepted their positions and agreed to many of their demands. We held detailed discussions with them. We requested the CPI and the protesting farmers to meet CM and Dy CM at the Mantralaya. They agreed to meet the Chief Minister and the deputy CM on Thursday" he added. Earlier, on Tuesday, Opposition parties in Maharashtra staged a protest on the stairs of Vidhan Bhawan demanding the resignation of Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar over his remarks on farmers. Sattar on Sunday sparked controversy with his remark on farmer suicides in the state.