Eknath Shinde extends Guwahati hotel stay by 2 days

Eknath Shinde's faction has asked the hotel management to extend its booking in Guwahati for two more days. Earlier this booking was till June 28, the news agency ANI reported. More than 35 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and indendents who are supporting Shinde are camping in the five-star Radisson Blu Hotel.

The group of legislators from the Sena, as well as independents and other parties, is chilling out in around 70 rooms at the Guwahati hotel, booked for them at a whopping Rs 1.20 crore for at least a week, where they conduct a series of meetings as the crises boils over in Maharashtra.The rebels, herded by Minister Eknath Shinde, spent a couple of days at the five-star Le Meridien Hotel in the diamond hub of Surat and later were taken in a chartered aircraft to Guwahati.