Eknath Shinde faction gets nod to hold Dussehra rally at BKC

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction received a nod to hold the Dussehra rally at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) ground in Mumbai. The Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park is a major event in the annual calendar of Shiv Sena.

As of now, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is yet to take a call on the applications to hold the Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park. While the BMC has been ruled by the Uddhav Thackeray-led party for nearly three decades, it is currently being run by Administrator Iqbal Chahal after the expiry of the term of the civic body. The faceoff over the Dussehra rally assumes significance in the run-up to the BMC polls where both Shiv Sena factions are seeking to prove their strength.