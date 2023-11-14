Eknath Shinde gave consent to provide land for building Kamakhya temple in Maharashtra: Himanta Biswa

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has approved a proposal to allocate land for the construction of a Kamakhya temple in the western state.

While interacting with a group of visiting journalists from Maharashtra recently, Sarma said he plans to build a Namghar, a place of worship for Vaishnavites, along with the temple. We want to build a good Kamakhya temple in Maharashtra. I have already spoken to (Eknath) Shinde. Maharashtra CM is a big devotee of Maa Kamakhya, he said in a video of the meeting shared on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

When Shinde had visited Assam last time, Sarma requested him to provide land to construct a Kamakhya temple and Namghar in Maharashtra, the Assam chief minister said. Shinde invited me to Mumbai to discuss the matter of offering land. I have not got time yet to visit. Whenever I go, I will carry forward this discussion, he said. Sarma also said the Assam government has land at Navi Mumbai and had initially planned to construct the temple there. However, when Shinde became CM, I hoped that we could build a beautiful temple if we get a better land, he added.

Situated atop the Neelachal hill on the banks of the Brahmaputra river, the Kamakhya temple stands as one of the largest and oldest Shakti Peeths in the country. Dedicated to Goddess Kamakhya, this temple holds significant importance as a pilgrimage center for both tantric worshippers and Hindus.