Eknath Shinde gives name to it's group 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray group'

The power struggle in the state is now intensifying. The rebel MLAs' Eknath Shinde faction has been fighting against Shiv Sena since Monday. About 38 disgruntled MLAs from the party have joined Shinde's group. All these MLAs are requesting Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to step out of the Maha Vikas Aghadi and establish power with the BJP. However, Uddhav Thackeray does not seem to be ready to leave the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Against this backdrop, it is being said that a group led by Shiv Sena rebel MLA Eknath Shinde has formed its own independent group. Every day the Shinde group is seen taking new steps. One of the big steps is that the Shinde group has decided the name of its group. Information is being given through various media that the name of this group will be Shiv Sena Balasaheb Thackeray group. The name is said to have been finalized after a meeting in Guwahati.

The Eknath Shinde group is a rebel group. Therefore, Shiv Sena and other constituent parties of Mahavikas Aghadi are seen criticizing this group. In such a situation, the Shinde group can appoint spokespersons today to present the role of their group to the public through the media. The spokespersons will be appointed to inform the media about the ongoing movements in the Shinde group and their political role. A meeting of the Shinde group is expected to be held at a hotel in Guwahati and the spokesperson will be appointed. It is against this backdrop that the Shinde group is said to have named its group 'Shiv Sena-Balasaheb'. In this context, Deepak Kesarkar from Shinde group will hold a press conference on Zoom Call in the evening and it is being said that the name will be officially announced at that time.

Questions are constantly being raised about the role of the Eknath Shinde group. But there is no specific person to answer these questions. Eknath Shinde speaks to the media over the phone. But without doing so, it is necessary to appoint spokespersons to assert the role of your group by interacting directly with the media. The decision will be taken to coordinate the dissemination of information in the media and a spokesperson is likely to be appointed at a meeting today.