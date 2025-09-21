Eknath Shinde Hails PM Modi’s GST Reforms as ‘Masterstroke’, Calls It a Diwali Dhamaka

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on GST reforms, calling it a “revolutionary and life-changing decision” for the people of India.

Speaking on the eve of Navratri, Shinde said, “It’s everyone’s dream, and also the dream of the Prime Minister, to make the country a superpower. This decision has been taken in the interest of 140 crore citizens. The opposition should welcome it; if they oppose, they will have to pay for it.”

He lauded the move to reduce GST slabs from four to two, stressing that it would directly benefit the common man, middle class, women, farmers, traders, and small shopkeepers. “This decision will boost consumption, production, and employment. That’s why this is Modi’s masterstroke,” Shinde said.

Calling the reform a “Diwali Dhamaka”, the Deputy CM added that daily necessities would now become more affordable, strengthening the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He also criticized Rahul Gandhi for opposing several of PM Modi’s decisions in the past, including those taken in national interest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the upcoming Goods and Services Tax (GST) changes as a “next-generation reform” that will boost India’s economy and relieve the middle class, youth, and consumers across the country.

In his address to the nation at 5 pm, PM Modi said the new GST rates - effective from Monday, September 22 - are not just a tax cut but “a GST saving festival” that will reduce the cost of daily essentials and boost consumption-driven growth.

“This reform is not only about reducing prices but about creating new opportunities. The savings of our middle class will increase, our youth will benefit, and the entire economy will gain momentum,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the reform will help accelerate India’s economic growth and strengthen the foundation of a self-reliant India. “When the purchasing power of people rises, it benefits every sector—from industry to agriculture to services. This is a reform that will touch every household,” he added.

The GST rate cuts, announced earlier this month by Finance Minister Nirmala

Sitharaman, apply to a wide range of goods - from automobiles to consumer products. This is the biggest indirect tax reform since the GST was rolled out in July 2017.

The announcement also comes a day after US President Donald Trump unveiled a sharp hike in H-1B visa fees to $100,000, a move likely to impact Indian IT professionals.