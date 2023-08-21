Eknath Shinde hails Ratan Tata, says industries in Maharashtra main strength of growth engine



The first-ever recipient of the state government's new Udyog Ratna award, entrepreneur Ratan Tata, was praised as a "institution" by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Eknath Shinde also said industries in Maharashtra are the main strength of the growth engine. He was speaking at the Udyog Puraskar 2023 distribution ceremony in Mumbai where he praised Ratan Tata. The Udyog Ratna award was presented to the 85-year-old chairman emeritus of Tata Sons by Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar at the industrialist's home in south Mumbai on Saturday.

On Sunday, Adar Poonawalla of Serum Institute was honoured with the Udyog Mitra award while the Udyogini award was given to Gauri Kirloskar. The best Marathi businessman award was bestowed upon Vilas Shinde, the MD of Sahyadri Farmers' Producers Company. None of us have seen God, but it is believed that God is everywhere. We have selected a 'dev manoos' (Godly person) like Ratan Tata for the (first ever) Udyog Ratna award. Tata means trust and quality assurance, and the company has always demonstrated its social connect, the chief minister said.

Industries in Maharashtra are the main strength of the growth engine. The state has thus decided to acknowledge the contribution of the industries through such awards, Chief Minister Shinde said. Out of them, 85 per cent of agreements have progressed further. Maharashtra has once again topped the chart of attracting FDI (Foreign Direct Investments), he claimed.