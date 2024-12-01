Eknath Shinde Health Update: Maharashtra CM Returns to Mumbai After Recovery

Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was recovering from a brief illness in his village in Satara, is set to return to Mumbai on Sunday, December 1. He traveled to Satara on Friday, November 29, after meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Shinde's health worsened on Saturday, November 30, when he developed a fever. However, doctors provided effective treatment, and officials report that his condition has since improved.

His return to Mumbai is expected to expedite discussions about forming a new government in Maharashtra, which is currently undergoing a political transition. Shinde's presence is likely to enhance negotiations and decision-making.

Also Read: Maharashtra Govt Formation: ‘Mahayuti To Form Government With CM From BJP’, Says Ajit Pawar

Further updates on Shinde's health and political developments are anticipated as he resumes his responsibilities.