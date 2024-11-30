Maharashtra Govt Formation: ‘Mahayuti To Form Government With CM From BJP’, Says Ajit Pawar

Caretaker Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated that during the Mahayuti leaders' meeting in Delhi, it was decided that the new government in Maharashtra would have a BJP chief minister, while the other two alliance partners would hold deputy chief minister posts. Addressing the delay in government formation, Pawar remarked that such delays are not unprecedented, citing the 1999 instance when it took a month to form the government.

Pune, Maharashtra: On government formation in the state, caretaker DCM Ajit Pawar says, "During the meeting (Delhi meeting of Mahayuti leader) it was decided that Mahayuti will form the government with CM from BJP and the remaining two parties will have DCMs... This is not the… pic.twitter.com/uP5d8SgNZk — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2024

"During the meeting (Delhi meeting of Mahayuti leader) it was decided that Mahayuti will form the government with CM from BJP and the remaining two parties will have DCMs. This is not the first time there has been a delay. If you remember, in 1999, one month was taken for government formation," said Ajit Pawar.

Also Read| Maharashtra Govt Formation: Mahayuti Alliance to Be Sworn in at Azad Maidan on December 5, PM Modi to Attend.

In the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections, the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), secured a commanding victory, winning 230 out of 288 seats. The BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats, while Shiv Sena won 57 and NCP 41.

