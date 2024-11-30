Maharashtra Govt Formation: Mahayuti Alliance to Be Sworn in at Azad Maidan on December 5, PM Modi to Attend

Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced that the oath-taking ceremony of the Mahayuti government will take place at Mumbai's Azad Maidan on December 5, 2024, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

राज्यातील महायुती सरकारचा शपथविधी



विश्वगौरव माननीय पंतप्रधान श्री. @narendramodi जी यांच्या उपस्थितीत गुरुवार, दि. ५ डिसेंबर २०२४ रोजी संध्याकाळी ५ वाजता आझाद मैदान, मुंबई येथे संपन्न होणार आहे.



राज्य में महायुती सरकार का शपथ ग्रहण समारोह



विश्वगौरव माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री… — Chandrashekhar Bawankule (@cbawankule) November 30, 2024

"Oath-taking Ceremony of the Mahayuti Government in Maharashtra. The oath-taking ceremony will be held in the presence of the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the pride of the world, on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 5 PM at Azad Maidan, Mumbai," said Chandrashekhar Bawankule on post X.

Watch:

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: State BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule says, "... The oath-taking ceremony of the Mahayuti government, will be held in Mumbai's Azad Maidaan, in the presence of PM Narendra Modi, on 5 December 2024..." pic.twitter.com/zSLbHLX9W5 — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2024

In the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections, the Mahayuti alliance, consisting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), retained power by winning a decisive 230 of the 288 assembly seats. The BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats, followed by Shiv Sena with 57 seats and NCP with 41 seats.

