Eknath Shinde issues show-cause notice to BMC official for one nullah being unclean in Santacruz

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde inspected pre-monsoon desilting works in Mumbai, during which he entered a nullah (major drain) in Oshiwara and issued a show-cause notice to a senior civic official for one nullah in Santacruz being unclean.

He also visited the under-construction Gokhale Bridge over the railway tracks in Andheri and asked officials to ensure it is thrown open for public use by Diwali this year.

While inspecting desilting works, Shinde issued a show-cause notice to Vibhas Achrekar, chief engineer of the storm water drain department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation after finding a nullah at Milan Subway in Santacruz unclean.

At Oshiwara, Shinde entered a nullah to inspect the pre-monsoon cleaning works, while at Poisar river in the northern part of the metropolis, he asked civic officials to ensure the waterbody is completely desilted.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress working president Naseem Khan, who visited sites along the Mithi river earlier this week, claimed the waterbody had not been desilted for the past 15 days and alleged that a scam was underway in the name of such works.