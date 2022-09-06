Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction appoints office-bearers in Vidarbha

Shiv Sena MP Krupal Tumane of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction on Tuesday announced the appointment of office-bearers for the east Vidarbha region. Addressing a press conference here, the MP from Ramtek said that Shinde was keeping a good watch over Vidarbha and is working to strengthen the fold in the region.

As per the chief minister’s direction, we are giving appointment letters to the newly elected office-bearers in Nagpur, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Bhandara, Gondia and Wardha,” Tumane said.The Sena leader further claimed that most of the workers and office-bearers of the party were with Shinde.The chief minister will be holding rallies in Vidarbha during the upcoming Navaratri festival, he said, claiming that workers from the NCP and Congress will join the Shinde-led faction at these events.