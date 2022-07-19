Eknath Shinde: Not 12, we have 18 MPs

Delhi/Mumbai - The rebellion in Shiv Sena is increasing day by day and it has reached the corporators at the local level. So, at the national level, now the picture of this rebellion is being seen up to the MPs. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray a big blow after the rebellion of 40 MLAs. 12 out of 18 MPs of Shiv Sena in the state are likely to form a separate group and Chief Minister Shinde is likely to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi today. Earlier, as soon as he landed in the capital Delhi, he interacted with the media.

Chief Minister Shinde arrived in Delhi on Monday night. It is believed that he will be in Delhi all day on Tuesday, he will hold a meeting with the rebel MPs of Shiv Sena and claim that he is our original Shiv Sena and he will be officially absorbed into the NDA. He had taken the same stand regarding the rebellion of the MLAs. Vinayak Raut of the Thackeray group is the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha and Rajan Vychre is Pratod. In his place, Rahul Shewale is likely to be appointed as group leader, while Bhavna Gawli is likely to be appointed as deputy. Thackeray group will have to knock the door of the court if the MPs propose a separate hearth. Meanwhile, while giving information about Delhi visit, Eknath Shindeni said that he has 18 MPs.

Chief Minister Shinde was surrounded by journalists in Delhi. At that time, a question was raised about the online presence of 14 Shiv Sena MPs in the meeting. To this, Shinde replied with a smile. I have not met any MP. But, why are 12 of our 18 MPs, all the MPs will meet me, Eknath Shinde had said on reaching Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi. Also, I have arrived in Delhi to discuss the case regarding the issue of OBC reservation. I have discussed this with the lawyers and Chief Minister Shinde has also expressed his confidence regarding the hearing to be held on 20th.