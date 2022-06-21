Eknath Shinde not reachable: BJP should know Maha is different from Rajasthan or MP, says Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has given his first reaction after Eknath Shinde along with more than 20 MLAs of Shiv Sena were not reachable.

Raut said, "Some MLAs of Shiv Sena and Eknath Shinde are currently not reachable. Efforts are being made to topple the MVA government but BJP has to remember that Maharashtra is very different from Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh."

"I have heard that our MLAs are in Surat, Gujarat and they are not being allowed to leave. But they will certainly return as all of them are dedicated to Shiv Sena. I trust that all our MLAs will return and everything will be fine," he said.

We are in touch with our MLAs who are in Surat now. We are discussing the situation with Uddhav Thackeray Ji and Pawar Sahib. Those working with the thought that they are kingmakers will be unsuccessful, added Raut.

At least 25 MLAs of Shiv Sena are camping in a hotel in Gujarat's Surat. Sources said they are dissatisfied and unhappy with the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The other big group led by Maharashtra Urban development minister Eknath Shinde reached Surat around 1.30 a.m. with 14 MLAs on Tuesday.

Sources said the entire room booking was done from Mumbai and Gujarat BJP leaders were informed late night. After the arrival of all MLAs in the hotel, Surat Police was instructed to provide protection and since then police have been deployed at the place.