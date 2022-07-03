Eknath Shinde pays tributes to Balasaheb Thackeray ahead of Legislative assembly session

The four-day old Shiv Sena-BJP government will face the floor test on July 4 during the special two-day session of the Legislative Assembly beginning Sunday. The election to the post of the Speaker of the House will be held Sunday after the House proceedings begin at 11 am.Ahead the session, CM Eknath Shinde and loyalist MLAs paid tributes at the statue of Balasaheb Thackeray near Colaba's Regal cinema.

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction sealed the legislative party office in Vidhan Bhavan ahead of the two-day Assembly session, in which the Speaker will be elected and a floor test will be held.Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively on Thursday and the Governor has called for a special session of the assembly on Sunday and Monday for the Speaker’s election followed by a floor test.The election will mark the first battle in the House between Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena which has 16 MLAs, and Shinde-led rebel group with 39 MLAs.