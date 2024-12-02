Eknath Shinde Planned to Work Outside Power, Reveals Shiv Sena MLA Bharat Gogawale

The suspense over who will be Maharashtra's CM still continues. Few days back caretaker CM Eknath Shinde took a press conference and said that he is okay with whatever decision is made by Delhi and he will show full support. However, Shiv Sena leader and MLA Bharat Gogavale revealed that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was initially hesitant to take on a leadership role, preferring to operate outside the formal structure. However, after discussions among party members, they unanimously encouraged him to stay in power. During a press conference in Raigad, Gogavale stressed that this decision followed careful consideration among the party.

“We strongly urged Shinde ji to remain in leadership. He even asked for two days to think things over, but we all agreed that he should continue in his role,” Gogavale stated. When questioned about the position of Deputy Chief Minister, Gogavale explained that all responsibilities rest solely with the Chief Minister. “We trust our Chief Minister to make the decisions. We will collectively stand behind whatever he decides,” he clarified.

Regarding the upcoming oath-taking ceremony scheduled for December 5 at Azad Maidan, Gogavale rejected claims that certain leaders were being left out. “This event is happening with everyone’s agreement. Key figures, including the Chief Minister, both Deputy Chief Ministers, Amit Shah, and J.P. Nadda, are all part of these discussions. It is inaccurate to say otherwise,” he asserted.

Gogavale also addressed speculation about tensions within the ruling coalition of three parties, assuring that there is no animosity. “The government will be formed smoothly, based on our strength in numbers. The BJP has more MLAs, so it’s natural for them to have a significant role. Eknath Shinde has made it clear that he would not oppose the BJP appointing its leader as Chief Minister. There’s no dissatisfaction, and these decisions are made cooperatively,” he remarked.

In conclusion, Gogavale acknowledged that political situations can shift quickly but emphasized the coalition's commitment to maintaining a united front in forming a stable government.