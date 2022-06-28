"Eknath Shinde ready to meet Uddhav Thackeray" says Deepak Kesarkar

Mumbai: The Supreme Court has extended till July 12 the reply to the disqualification notice issued by Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Jirwal to 16 MLAs from the Shiv Sena splinter group. Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde and his associates rushed to the Supreme Court against the notice. As the next hearing on his petition will be held on July 11, it became clear on Monday that the cloud of political instability in Maharashtra will not dissipate soon.

Shinde group MLA Deepak Kesarkar spoke to the media after the Supreme Court decision."If 51 MLAs have left for Guwahati, it means the government is in the minority. Also, Uddhav Thackeray should have a discussion with his old ally BJP. If they have been hurt, the reasons should be known and BJP should also consider it" said Deepak Kesarkar.

"BJP and Shiv Sena have been friends for many years. Therefore, BJP and Shiv Sena should discuss. If something positive comes out of this discussion and Uddhav Thackeray calls Eknath Shinde, he will also go to meet Uddhav Thackeray" he said. Deepak Kesarkar has also clarified that Shinde does not want to hurt the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the rebel MLAs argued that the vice-president should not be allowed to execute the disqualification notice until a final decision is taken on the no-confidence motion filed by 34 MLAs against Jirwal. In this regard, the court directed the assembly secretariat to file an affidavit in the next 5 days. Rajiv Dhawan, counsel for the vice-president, clarified that no decision would be taken on the disqualification of the members till July 11.

Rebels' lawyer Neeraj Kishan Kaul said he could not decide on the disqualification of another member when a no-confidence motion was passed against him. Only the Speaker and the Vice-Chairman who has earned the confidence of the House have the constitutional right to decide on the disqualification of the members.

Shiv Sena rebels raised the issue in the court that the situation in Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai, is not good and it is life-threatening. State government lawyer Devdutt Kamat said there was no threat to the lives or property of the rebel members,.