Eknath Shinde Recommended My Name for Maharashtra CM Post, Says Devendra Fadnavis (Watch Video)

Maharashtra CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis announced that Eknath Shinde, in his role as President of Shiv Sena and leader of its Legislature Party, has submitted a letter recommending Fadnavis for the Chief Minister's post. Additionally, Nationalist Congress Party President and Legislature Party leader, Ajit Pawar, has also submitted a similar letter, along with letters of support from Independent MLAs aligned with the coalition, all of which have been presented to the Governor.

The official invitation card for the swearing-in ceremony, featuring Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, was released by the state government. This announcement came after senior BJP leaders, including the party’s central observer, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, confirmed on Wednesday, December 4, that Fadnavis had been selected as the party's nominee for the CM post.

