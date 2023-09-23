Eknath Shinde reviews flood situation in Nagpur after heavy rain disrupts normal life

Heavy rains over a span of few hours flooded many parts of Nagpur city, following which more than 400 people, including 70 students from a school for the speech and hearing-impaired, were rescued.Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis spoke to the Nagpur collector to take stock of the situation. The CM directed authorities to give the required facilities to the people affected by the heavy rains, said officials.

Shinde also directed officials to seek additional teams of NDRF and SDRF if the water level increases in the flooded areas.Fadnavis, who is from Nagpur, took to X in the morning to share that he was continuously monitoring the rain situation in the city.“There has been incessant rainfall due to which the Ambazari lake is overflowing. The low-lying area around it is affected more due to this. Other parts of the city too are affected,” said his office on X. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation has advised people not to step out of their homes unless necessary.