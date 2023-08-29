Eknath Shinde seeks Centre's cooperation in extending the coastal road project

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde wants the coastal road being built in Maharashtra to be extended to connect the state with Goa and Gujarat.Speaking at the 26th Western Zonal Council meeting chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah at Gandhinagar in Gujarat on Monday, Shinde said that a coastal highway must be built connecting Revas in Raigad, Reddi in Ratnagiri, Goa and Gujarat for the development of tourism in these three states.

Shinde also asked for central assistance to push the river-linking and Marathwada grid projects to ease water scarcity in central Maharashtra. He has also asked for more onion procurement centres in the state in the backdrop of the fallen prices of onion because of the 40% export duty on it.“The extension of the coastal road, which is being designed by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation in the three coastal districts, will be a major boost to tourism in the three coastal states. It will also benefit in maintaining coastal security in these states,” he said. Shinde was accompanied by Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister, and officers from the various departments. The meeting was also attended by the chief ministers of Gujarat and Goa and administrators from Dadra, Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The 498-km coastal highway is expected to cost ₹9,500 crore.